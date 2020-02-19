Join the VMHC, the John Marshall Federal Courts Program, William & Mary Law School, the Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture, and the John Marshall Foundation for a discussion about the historical and legal view of impeachment and of the one who is called on to be its authority: The United States Chief Justice.
What is the Chief Justice's Role in Impeachment?
Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
Feb 10, 2020
