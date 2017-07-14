Chicago Reloaded - The Premier Chicago Tribute Band

In the summer of 2015, a professional drummer in the Charlotte, NC area had an idea: He wanted to break away from the run-of-the-mill cover music he heard being played around town so he worked to put together something special. He began diligently seeking out the musicians required to realize his vision. With all of the pieces in place, the group established themselves as the premier Chicago tribute band, with that we present to you Chicago Reloaded.

Chicago Reloaded is a tribute to “Chicago” – one the longest running and most successful pop/rock groups in history with record sales topping 100,000,000 including 21 top 10 singles, 5 consecutive number one albums, 11 number one singles, and 5 gold singles. Chicago Reloaded comprises a unique blend of talented and seasoned musicians from all over the Charlotte and Piedmont Triad areas, who have joined forces with the common goal of accurately replicating the timeless music of “Chicago” – the soundtrack to great memories for so many people.