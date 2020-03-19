Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food.

Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 on site, or online in advance for $20, 2 for $35 or 4 for $60. After 5 pm March 19, online wristbands are $25 each or 4 for $85.

Military Sunday Special: Buy 1 regular-price wristband, get 1 free with Military ID.

Ride tickets are also available at the event for $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, or $60 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5-10 pm Monday - Friday and noon-10 pm Saturday - Sunday. For more information, call 866-666-3247.