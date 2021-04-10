Cherry Blossoms at the Workhouse

The Workhouse Community Market is BACK!
Every Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 10 - October 30, 2021
Join us for our grand re-opening of the Workhouse Community Market on Saturday, April 10th, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a fun, cherry blossom themed event! Avoid the Tidal Basin crowd and visit the Workhouse Arts Center, an official participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
FREE Activities Include:
Dozens of local businesses
Hula performances
Origami demonstrations
Metalworking demonstrations
Facebook Live Haiku Shout-Outs ($1/ea)
Workhouse Youth Camp Activities
The Workhouse Wishing "Tree"
Fava Pot Food Truck
PLUS
The Lucy Burns Museum, open Saturdays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (expanded hours coming soon) and the Workhouse artist galleries, studios and exhibitions!
Visit the Workhouse Community Market every Saturday to shop your favorite vendors, see what's new and support local art and small business in your neighborhood!