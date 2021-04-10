Cherry Blossoms at the Workhouse

The Workhouse Community Market is BACK!

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 10 - October 30, 2021

Join us for our grand re-opening of the Workhouse Community Market on Saturday, April 10th, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a fun, cherry blossom themed event! Avoid the Tidal Basin crowd and visit the Workhouse Arts Center, an official participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

FREE Activities Include:

Dozens of local businesses

Hula performances

Origami demonstrations

Metalworking demonstrations

Facebook Live Haiku Shout-Outs ($1/ea)

Workhouse Youth Camp Activities

The Workhouse Wishing "Tree"

Fava Pot Food Truck

PLUS

The Lucy Burns Museum, open Saturdays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (expanded hours coming soon) and the Workhouse artist galleries, studios and exhibitions!

Visit the Workhouse Community Market every Saturday to shop your favorite vendors, see what's new and support local art and small business in your neighborhood!