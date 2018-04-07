Cherry Blossom Festival

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come join us this Spring at our annual Cherry Blossom Celebration! Hopefully the blossoms will be in full bloom, which is one of the most picturesque times of year here at the vineyard! We will also have live music from 1pm-5pm, craft vendors, and a food vendor onsite for you to enjoy, and of course wine tastings. We will be open all day for tastings, and there is no admission or reservation required for this fun day at the winery.

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
5406686299
