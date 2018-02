Celebrate spring, peace and goodwill during the blossom season with our Sister City Miyazaki, Japan. Featuring diverse and creative programs, traditional Japanese music, arts and culture while promoting natural beauty and community spirit. Admission and parking is free, and you are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair for the performances. (Rain date: March 25)

For more information about Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.VBgov.com/specialevents