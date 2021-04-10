Cherry Blossom Community Market

The Workhouse Arts Center is excited to announce the opening of its second season of the Community Market. As the official participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Workhouse will present special activities on the opening day of the Market celebrating Japanese culture, cherry blossom themed art and of course, providing for an opportunity for local vendors to offer a myriad of crafts, food, and other products to the community. The Market will kick off on April 10th and will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Workhouse campus.

The market will include several workshops, including haiku readings, origami making, and Japanese drumming. It will also include Workhouse Artists, live entertainment, The Workhouse Wishing Tree, Workhouse Camp Open House, and new exhibitions.

The Community Market was developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to provide a safe, socially distant, outdoor venue for both vendors and guests! With every precaution taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Community Market remains a safe and family friendly environment.