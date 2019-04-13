Cherry Blossom Celebration at Breaux Vineyards

Come join us this Spring at our annual Cherry Blossom Celebration! We are hopeful that the blossoms will be in full bloom, which is one of the most picturesque times of the year here at the vineyard! We will also have live music from 1pm-5pm, craft vendors, and of course wine tastings. We will be open all day for tastings, and there is no admission or reservation required for this fun day at the winery.