Hope House Foundation invites everyone to the 7th Annual Chelsea West Fest on Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 6 p.m. in the Chelsea Business District, 1200 Boissevain Avenue between Orapax Street and Claremont Avenue in West Ghent, Norfolk.

The FREE Festival, organized by Hope House Foundation, celebrates the energy of local offerings with a wide variety of hand-made items from local crafters, talented local musicians, local beers, local pop-up food vendors and local products.

The entertainment schedule offers something for everyone including the region’s most popular performers.

Noon – 1:00pm Holly Kirsten

1:30 – 2:30pm Karl Werne & Michael Lille

3:00 – 4:00pm Rachel & the JellyCats

4:30 -- 6:00pm Lucky 757

Kids activities include face painting and balloon animals by Bobby the Clown.

Sponsors include Old Point National Bank, TFA Benefits and Smartmouth Brewing Co. The event’s media sponsors are WHRO and VEER.

Proceeds from Chelsea West Fest support the programs of Hope House Foundation. Since 1964, Hope House Foundation has worked on the frontlines of the battle for independence, community inclusion and true citizenship for people with developmental disabilities. The organization provides individualized supported-living services for adults exclusively in their own homes or apartments. Currently, serving over 120 people in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach. Hope House is known as an innovator and leader in the field, and in 2008, it received the American Association for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities national award for full community inclusion. In 2012, it was named ANCOR Foundation’s Service Provider of the Year. For more information, visit www.hope-house.org.