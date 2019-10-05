Hope House Foundation invites everyone to the Sixth Annual Chelsea West Fest on Saturday, October 5th from noon to 6 p.m. in the Chelsea Business District, 1200 Boissevain Ave. between Orapax St. and Claremont Ave. in West Ghent.

The FREE Festival, organized by Hope House Foundation, celebrates the depth of local offerings with a wide variety of hand-made items from local crafters, talented local musicians, local beers, local food vendors and local products.

The entertainment schedule offers a little something for everyone including some of the region’s most popular performers.

Noon – 12:30 p.m.: Rob Oliver

12:45 – 1:30 p.m.: Paper Aliens

1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: Who We Are Not

3:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Fox and the Bear

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.: JD Silvia Band

Kid’s activities include face painting and balloon animals by Bobby the Clown and a hula hoop station.

Sponsors include Tycon Medical, Smartmouth Brewing and TFA Benefits. Media sponsors are WHRO, VEER Magazine and 92.9 The Wave.

Proceeds from Chelsea West Fest support the programs of Hope House Foundation. Since 1964, Hope House Foundation has worked on the frontlines of the battle for independence, community inclusion and true citizenship for people with developmental disabilities. The organization provides individualized supported-living services for adults exclusively in their own homes or apartments. Currently, serving over 120 people in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Hope House is known as an innovator and leader in the field, and in 2008, it received the American Association for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities national award for full community inclusion. In 2012, it was named ANCOR Foundation’s Service Provider of the Year. For more information, visit www.hope-house.org.