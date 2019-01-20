Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with everything cheese! National Champion cheese monger Perry Soulos will be offering samples of 5 new cheeses not currently offered. We’re taking votes, and the fan favorite will be added to our menu. All of our cheese will be on sale, and we’ll have local cheese maker Molly Kroiz of George’s Mill Farm selling her delicious goat cheeses.

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink, This & That
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-01-20 13:00:00
Have Another Round

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular