Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with everything cheese! National Champion cheese monger Perry Soulos will be offering samples of 5 new cheeses not currently offered. We’re taking votes, and the fan favorite will be added to our menu. All of our cheese will be on sale, and we’ll have local cheese maker Molly Kroiz of George’s Mill Farm selling her delicious goat cheeses.
Cheese Lover’s Day at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Food & Drink, This & That
Jan 5, 2019
