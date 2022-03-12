Chatham County Line

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

March 12, 2022, Saturday, 8 PM

Genre: American Bluegrass

Tickets: $21 - $27

Kick up your heels for a night of amazing bluegrass music with Chatham County Line. Formed in Raleigh, NC, in 1999, Chatham County Line has released seven albums including six on the Yep Roc label and have become popular in Europe as well as their native United States. Chatham County Line features: Dave Wilson on Guitar, Harmonica, Vocal, John Teer on Mandolin, Fiddle, Vocal and Greg Readling on Bass, Pedal Steel, Piano, & Vocals.

Concerts & Live Music
