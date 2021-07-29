‘Chasing the Light’ Art Exhibition

On View: July 29 – September 4, 2021

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM

FREE & Open to the Public

In preparation for September’s Suffolk Plein Air Festival 2021, the Suffolk Plein Air Society will have an exhibit in the award-winning galleries at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts from July 29 - September 4, 2021 titled “Chasing the Light.” Members of the Suffolk Plein Air Society will display pieces that they have created during their monthly second-Saturday painting sessions, or that they have created in their studios. Works will include landscapes, florals, animals, cityscapes, and abstracts—anything these prolific artists have been painting in oils, acrylics, or watercolor. Meet the 20-member group during the opening reception on Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the BB&T and Norfolk Foundation Galleries. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 W. Finney Ave., Suffolk, VA 23434. For additional information please visit www.SuffolkCenter.org.