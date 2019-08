Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival

Program:

Felix Mendelssohn..........Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, op. 66

Paul Schoenfield............Café Music

Franz Schubert...........String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D.810 'Death and the Maiden’

Artists:

Aki Saulière, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

David Quiggle, viola

Raphael Bell, cello

Mimi Solomon, piano

Co-sponsored in memory of Jacob and Charlotte Levenson by their family and friends