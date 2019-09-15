Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 4

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!
Program:
Maurice Ravel........... Introduction & Allegro for Harp, Flute & String Quartet
Albert Roussel..........Trio for Flute, Viola & Cello, op. 40
Camille Saint-Saëns..............Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124
Olivier Messiaen............. Quartet for the End of Time
Artists:
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Timothy Summers, violin
Nicholas Cords, viola
Raphael Bell, cello
Cameron Crozman, cello
Sooyun Kim, flute
Matthew Hunt, clarinet
Jessica Zhou, harp
Benjamin Hochman, piano