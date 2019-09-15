Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 4

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Maurice Ravel........... Introduction & Allegro for Harp, Flute & String Quartet

Albert Roussel..........Trio for Flute, Viola & Cello, op. 40

Camille Saint-Saëns..............Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124

Olivier Messiaen............. Quartet for the End of Time

Artists:

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

Nicholas Cords, viola

Raphael Bell, cello

Cameron Crozman, cello

Sooyun Kim, flute

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Jessica Zhou, harp

Benjamin Hochman, piano