Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!
Program:
Leoš Janáček.............. Violin Sonata
Giacomo Puccini.......... Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)
Ottorino Respighi.......... Il Tramonto (The Sunset)
Francis Poulenc............... Clarinet Sonata
Luciano Berio................ Folk Songs
Artists:
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Timothy Summers, violin
Nicholas Cords, viola
Raphael Bell, cello
Cameron Crozman, cello
Sooyun Kim, flute
Matthew Hunt, clarinet
Jessica Zhou, harp
I-Jen Fang and Matthew Gold, percussion
Benjamin Hochman, piano
Ariadne Greif, soprano
Sponsored by The Ruffledog Fund