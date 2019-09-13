Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Leoš Janáček.............. Violin Sonata

Giacomo Puccini.......... Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)

Ottorino Respighi.......... Il Tramonto (The Sunset)

Francis Poulenc............... Clarinet Sonata

Luciano Berio................ Folk Songs

Artists:

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

Nicholas Cords, viola

Raphael Bell, cello

Cameron Crozman, cello

Sooyun Kim, flute

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Jessica Zhou, harp

I-Jen Fang and Matthew Gold, percussion

Benjamin Hochman, piano

Ariadne Greif, soprano

Sponsored by The Ruffledog Fund