Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3

to Google Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00

V. Earl Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College 444 College , Charlottesville, Virginia Dr.

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Leoš Janáček.............. Violin Sonata

Giacomo Puccini.......... Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)

Ottorino Respighi.......... Il Tramonto (The Sunset)

Francis Poulenc............... Clarinet Sonata

Luciano Berio................ Folk Songs

Artists:

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

Nicholas Cords, viola

Raphael Bell, cello

Cameron Crozman, cello

Sooyun Kim, flute

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Jessica Zhou, harp

I-Jen Fang and Matthew Gold, percussion

Benjamin Hochman, piano

Ariadne Greif, soprano

Sponsored by The Ruffledog Fund

Info

V. Earl Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College 444 College , Charlottesville, Virginia Dr. View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
434-295-5395
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 3 - 2019-09-13 19:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular