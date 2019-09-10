Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 2

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!
Program:
Claude Debussy...............Première Rhapsodie
Igor Stravinsky.............. Suite Italienne
Ottorino Respighi.............Quartetto dorico
George Enescu................ Légende
Antonín Dvořák.............. Piano Trio No.3 in F minor, Op.65
Artists:
James Ehnes, violin
Yura Lee, violin
Timothy Summers, violin
David Quiggle, viola
Edward Arron, cello
Raphael Bell, cello
Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet
Matthew Hunt, clarinet
Andrew Armstrong, piano
Sponsored by The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation