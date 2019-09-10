Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 2

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Claude Debussy...............Première Rhapsodie

Igor Stravinsky.............. Suite Italienne

Ottorino Respighi.............Quartetto dorico

George Enescu................ Légende

Antonín Dvořák.............. Piano Trio No.3 in F minor, Op.65

Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Yura Lee, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Sponsored by The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation