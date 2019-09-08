Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 1

Old Cabell Hall , Virginia

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival! They will kick off the season with the 1st of 5 series concerts!

Program:

György Kurtág..............Selections from Játékok (Games)

Johannes Brahms..........String Sextet No. 2 in G

Toshio Hosokawa.........Im Nebel (In the Fog)

Arnold Schoenberg.........Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night)

Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

Yura Lee, viola

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Sponsored by the Maurice Amado Foundation

Info

Old Cabell Hall , Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
434-295-5395
