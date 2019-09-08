Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 1

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival! They will kick off the season with the 1st of 5 series concerts!

Program:

György Kurtág..............Selections from Játékok (Games)

Johannes Brahms..........String Sextet No. 2 in G

Toshio Hosokawa.........Im Nebel (In the Fog)

Arnold Schoenberg.........Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night)

Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

Yura Lee, viola

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Sponsored by the Maurice Amado Foundation