Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Series Concert 1

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival! They will kick off the season with the 1st of 5 series concerts!
Program:
György Kurtág..............Selections from Játékok (Games)
Johannes Brahms..........String Sextet No. 2 in G
Toshio Hosokawa.........Im Nebel (In the Fog)
Arnold Schoenberg.........Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night)
Artists:
James Ehnes, violin
Timothy Summers, violin
Yura Lee, viola
David Quiggle, viola
Edward Arron, cello
Raphael Bell, cello
Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet
Andrew Armstrong, piano
Sponsored by the Maurice Amado Foundation