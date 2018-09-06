Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival as we kick off our season with a FREE Community Concert on Thursday, September 6th at The Paramount Theatre at 12:30 pm! This concert will include artists such as flutist Sooyun Kim and percussionists Matthew Gold and I-Jen Fang.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert
Paramount Theater 215 E. Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
Paramount Theater 215 E. Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
Jun 23, 2018
