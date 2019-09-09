Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert

This event will begin at 12:30pm and end at 1:30pm.
Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!
Program:
Jean-Baptiste Barrière............. Sonata for 2 cellos
Antonín Dvořák...................Terzetto in C major, op. 74
Ludwig van Beethoven.................Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat, op. 12/3
Artists:
James Ehnes, violin
Yura Lee, violin
Timothy Summers, violin
David Quiggle, viola
Edward Arron, cello
Raphael Bell, cello
Andrew Armstrong, piano
Sponsored by the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Ban at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation