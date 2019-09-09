Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert

to Google Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00

Paramount Theater 215 E. Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902

This event will begin at 12:30pm and end at 1:30pm.

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Jean-Baptiste Barrière............. Sonata for 2 cellos

Antonín Dvořák...................Terzetto in C major, op. 74

Ludwig van Beethoven.................Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat, op. 12/3

Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Yura Lee, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Sponsored by the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Ban at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation

Info

Paramount Theater 215 E. Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
434-295-5395
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert - 2019-09-09 12:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular