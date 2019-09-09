Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival FREE Community Concert

This event will begin at 12:30pm and end at 1:30pm.

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

Jean-Baptiste Barrière............. Sonata for 2 cellos

Antonín Dvořák...................Terzetto in C major, op. 74

Ludwig van Beethoven.................Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat, op. 12/3

Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Yura Lee, violin

Timothy Summers, violin

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Sponsored by the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Ban at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation