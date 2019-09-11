Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Cabaret Evening

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!
Program:
A cabaret- style evening of songs by Jacques Brel, Spirituals, Dances, Percussion, Surprises, Delights
Artists:
Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet
Ariadne Greif, soprano
Matthew Hunt, clarinet
Andrew Armstrong, piano
Timothy Summers, violin
Nicholas Cords, viola
David Quiggle, viola
Edward Arron, cello
Raphael Bell, cello
Matthew Gold, percussion
The tickets for this event cost $6-25. It will run from 7:30pm - 9:30pm.