Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Cabaret Evening

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

A cabaret- style evening of songs by Jacques Brel, Spirituals, Dances, Percussion, Surprises, Delights

Artists:

Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet

Ariadne Greif, soprano

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Timothy Summers, violin

Nicholas Cords, viola

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Matthew Gold, percussion

The tickets for this event cost $6-25. It will run from 7:30pm - 9:30pm.