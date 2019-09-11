Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Cabaret Evening

Ix Building 2nd Street SE, Charlottesville, Virginia

Join the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival for their 20th annual festival!

Program:

A cabaret- style evening of songs by Jacques Brel, Spirituals, Dances, Percussion, Surprises, Delights

Artists:

Jeroen Berwaerts, trumpet

Ariadne Greif, soprano

Matthew Hunt, clarinet

Andrew Armstrong, piano

Timothy Summers, violin

Nicholas Cords, viola

David Quiggle, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Raphael Bell, cello

Matthew Gold, percussion

The tickets for this event cost $6-25. It will run from 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

Info

Ix Building 2nd Street SE, Charlottesville, Virginia View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
434-295-5395
