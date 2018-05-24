May 24 - June 17, 2018

Thursday 7:30PM, Friday 7:30PM, Saturday 2:00PM & 7:30PM, Sunday 2:00PM

Adults $30- Seniors $26 - Military $26 - Students $20 - Groups $18 - Children $15

Family Four-Pack $70 with code 4PK

Creative Cauldron presents, Charlotte's Web, a beguiling, new musical version of E.B. White's beloved classic story about Wilbur, the little pig who becomes famous with the help of his clever spider friend Charlotte. With music and lyrics by Broadway composer Charles Strouse (Annie, 'Bye, 'Bye Birdie) and a book by national award-winning children’s playwright Joseph Robinette, audiences will thrill to a musical score which includes "Eating," Wilbur’s humorous yet poignant song about growing up; "Who Says We Can't Be Friends," an enchanting duet between Wilbur and Charlotte; "Welcome to the Zuckerman Barn," featuring all the story's unforgettable animals in a hand-clapping, toe-tapping hoe-down; and "Summer," a haunting, nostalgic chorus number which evokes a time and place from everyone's childhood. With its lessons of friendship, loyalty and truth, Charlotte’s Web is a gift for audiences of all ages

Based on the Book by E.B. White

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

Music and Lyrics by Charles Strouse

Sponsored by 2E Consults ® LLC