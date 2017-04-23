Charge2RVA

Electric vehicle owners, grab a partner and compete in Drive Electric RVA's second annual road rally for EVs. Rally participants will travel south from the GreenFare Organic Cafe in Herndon to the Center of the Universe Brewing near Ashland, a total of 100 miles (give or take a few).

Here's how it will work: Each team (consisting of a driver and navigator) will have to use their smarts to locate visual checkpoints and manage the range of their EV. Fredericksburg will be the official pit stop for people who need to charge, though charging stations will be available at various points along the route. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.

If you arrive early at the start, you can join the Northern Virginia Electric Car Owners meetup group from 12:30 to 2:30 PM to enjoy the cafe's organic, whole food offerings and hear a presentation from the owner, Gwyn Whittaker. If you stick around at the end, you can enjoy the microbrews on tap at the brewery. (Multiple charging stations will be available at the start and finish lines.)

Registration fee is $10 and non-refundable. Event is rain or shine.