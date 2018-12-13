Charcuterie & Cider: Thankful Thursday

Every Thursday Courthouse Creek Cider will be doing what we do best- pairing our delicious fine cider with food, and giving back to our community. CulTerra is our philosophy. In sum, we strive to promote and interpret local culture and local land.

Did you know that in Cidermaker Eric Cioffi's "past life" he was a chef? From inception, our ciders were fermented to pair with food. Cider is wine and, as such, it is a perfect compliment to any meal! It deserves a spot on your table! Spend Thursdays with us doing just that! We are offering charcuterie and a bottle of cider for $30. We will donate 10% from each sale to a local charity.

Charcuterie may include, but is not limited to: local and gourmet cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit, dried fruit, sweet and savory desserts, olives, spiced nuts, local honey, artisan crackers and bread (GF options always available).