Unwrap holiday magic as Chanticleer returns to the Center to usher in the season with a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, Gospel melodies, and Christmas carols. Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker) this sublime ensemble of vocalists takes a musical journey through the ages with a level of clarity and virtuosity that is unmatched by others. It has become known around the world as an orchestra of voices, ranging from countertenor to bass, original interpretations of vocal literature from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition. Chanticleer has sold well over a million albums and won two Grammy® awards in addition to many other honors. “Chanticleer fascinates and enthralls for much the same reason a fine chocolate or a Rolls Royce does: through luxurious perfection” (Los Angeles Times).
A Chanticleer Christmas
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
