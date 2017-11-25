Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas

“The world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker) kicks off the holiday season at the Center for the Arts with a beautiful concert of a cappella music that includes gorgeous seasonal classical pieces as well as holiday favorites. Chanticleer is renowned for the seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from countertenor to bass with their superior technique, sublime tone, and unparalleled musicality. Their original interpretations span period and genre—from Gregorian chant to jazz, popular, and contemporary music. The group, which has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” has a long list of impressive achievements: sales of more than a million albums, two Grammy® Awards, being named Ensemble of the Year by Musical America in 2008, and induction in the American Classical Music Hall of Fame. Begin the Christmas season with this beautiful holiday concert.