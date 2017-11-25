Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas

to Google Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

“The world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker) kicks off the holiday season at the Center for the Arts with a beautiful concert of a cappella music that includes gorgeous seasonal classical pieces as well as holiday favorites. Chanticleer is renowned for the seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from countertenor to bass with their superior technique, sublime tone, and unparalleled musicality. Their original interpretations span period and genre—from Gregorian chant to jazz, popular, and contemporary music. The group, which has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” has a long list of impressive achievements: sales of more than a million albums, two Grammy® Awards, being named Ensemble of the Year by Musical America in 2008, and induction in the American Classical Music Hall of Fame. Begin the Christmas season with this beautiful holiday concert.

Info
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas - 2017-11-25 20:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular