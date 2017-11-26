Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas

“The world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker) kicks off the holiday season at the Hylton Center with a concert of a cappella voices that includes classical music and popular holiday favorites. Chanticleer is renowned for the seamless blend of 12 extraordinary male voices, ranging from countertenor to bass, with their superior technique, sublime tone, and unparalleled musicality. Their original interpretations span period and genre—from Gregorian chant to jazz, popular, and contemporary music. The group, which has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” has a long list of impressive accomplishments: sales of more than a million albums, winning two Grammy® Awards, being named Ensemble of the Year by Musical America in 2008, and induction into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame. Come savor these glorious sounds of the season.