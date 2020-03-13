Certified Laughter Yoga Leader Training

A training program that will allow participants to

bring laughter into hospitals, schools, prisons, healthcare facilities, gyms, schools, and to children with special needs will be offered in Richmond from March 13-15, 2020 at the Integral Yoga Center of Richmond.

The training includes a foundation in laughter yoga theory and practical application where participants will explore ways to stimulate genuine laughter without using jokes, comedy or humor. Students are certified as Laughter Yoga Leaders through Laughter Yoga University.

Instructor and founder of Laughter Yoga Richmond, Slash Coleman, has been offering the formal system of inducing laughter since 2018. Since then, he’s provided laughter sessions to over 20,000 Richmonders including: ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Greater Richmond SCAN, Richmond Behavioral Health Foundation, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Dominion Outpatient Services, and ChildSavers.

Coleman was invited to Laughter Yoga University in Bangalore, India where he was presented with the prestigious Laughter Ambassador award by Dr.

Madan Kataria, the founder and originator of the worldwide Laughter Yoga Movement.

“You don’t have to be flexible to do laughter yoga because it doesn’t involve poses,” Coleman says. “And laughing for more than 10 minutes is actually an aerobic activity. It boosts our our immune system, decreases stress and anxiety, and enhances our ability to laugh no matter what life throws our way.”

Laughter Yoga Leader Training will take place at The Integral Yoga Center of

Richmond, #102 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23221 and begin on Friday, March 13, 2020 and run through Sunday, March 15, 2020. Enrollment is limited and pre- registration is recommended at: https://laughteryogarichmond.com/about-laughter- trainings For more information about tuition contact Slash Coleman at 804-353-3799

laughteryogarichmond@gmail.com or visit www. laughteryogarichmond.com