Ceramic Sale with VCUarts Craft + Material Studies

Join us for a fundraising sale with the Craft + Material Studies Ceramic Department! Undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty will have beautiful handmade pieces for sale. Proceeds from this event will go towards funding for student attendance at the annual ceramic conference, NCECA, which will be hosted in Portland, Oregon this year. At past sales we discovered a few of our favorite artists, Molly Anne Bishop and Marisa Finos, so we are excited to showcase new work from all pariticpating. Purchase a gift for a loved one or a one of a kind work for yourself from the many talented makers at this event!

Saturday, February 4th 11 AM - 5 PM

Sunday, February 5th 12 PM - 4 PM

Artists Work Featured:

Andréa Keys Connell

Bryan Dunbar

Sarah Anderson

Shannon Slaight-Brown

Quinn Hunter

(additional artists will have work present for sale)

NCECA, National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, is an annual conference for ceramic artists and educators. This conference exposes students to the national reach of ceramic education. Exhibitions, demonstrations, discussions, sales and more will allow attendees access to the national ceramic community.

Info

