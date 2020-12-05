Centre Hill Holiday Designer Housee

Twelve different designers will each decorate a room or space in this beautiful historic Bolling family home in Old Towne Petersburg. Bring family & friends to experience the holiday spirit and take ideas home for your house. Tours are available on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays and are free; donations are appreciated. Spend the day in Old Towne exploring the many shops, have lunch or dinner in one of many restaurants; enjoy a glass of wine, a cold beer or even high tea!