Are you an RN looking for a new opportunity? Centra is hosting a recruiting event for RNs at the Farmville Train Station located at 510 West Third Street in Farmville, VA September 26th from 2-6 pm. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Bonuses are offered in select areas for both new grads and experienced RNs. Recruiters and hiring managers will be onsite, so be sure to bring your resume!

Find out more at BeACentraNurse.com.