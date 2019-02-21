5:30 PM - Pre-event meet & greet with Michael W. Twitty for sponsors and VIP ticket holders

6:00 PM - Doors open for check-in

6:30 PM - Program begins (includes interactive dinner and tzedakah appeal)

The Center Plate creates a uniquely moving and delicious experience by taking guests on a coursed dinner that pairs with an interactive narrative. By merging the worlds of food and storytelling, the evening fosters community and moves guests through a singular culinary journey. The inaugural event will feature award-winning chef Michael W. Twitty, with food and stories inspired by his book, The Cooking Gene.

Michael W. Twitty is a recognized culinary historian focusing on historic African American food, folk culture and culinary traditions. His brand of identity cooking, called Kosher/Soul, is a melding of flavors and Diasporic wisdom from being Black and Jewish. He is a living history interpreter and historic chef, one of the few recognized international experts of his craft—the reconstruction of early Southern cuisine as prepared by enslaved African American cooks for tables high and low. Michael’s book, The Cooking Gene, won two James Beard Awards in 2018 for Food Writing and Best Book.

The evening festivities will include cocktails, a coursed dinner, and opportunities to give back, connect and strengthen our community. Proceeds from this new signature fundraiser help support the Weinstein JCC’s mission to ensure that our programs, resources and services are accessible to all in our community.

Individual ticket: $180 • VIP ticket: $250 • Sponsorship opportunities start at $2,500

To purchase tickets or for more details about the evening, please visit The Center Plate’s website at 501auctions.com/thecenterplate.

Contact Jennifer Adams, Special Events Manager, at 545-8659 for more information.