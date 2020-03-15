Celtic Woman Celebration–The 15th Anniversary Tour Celtic Woman is thrilled to be celebrating 15 phenomenal years of music-making this year. Feel the embrace of breath-taking music that transports you from your theatre seat straight to Ireland. Celebration brings together our very favourite songs from the journey so far–songs that have created an incredible bond with audiences all over the world. From the siren call of Orinoco Flow to the playful energy of Teir Abhaile Riu. Rejoice through the lilt of the fiddle and the beat of the drum. Experience the power of the uplifting anthems You Raise Me Up and the soaring harmonies of Danny Boy. Our fully staged Celebration tour features our four fantastic Celtic Woman soloists, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon, Megan Walsh and Tara McNeill and our stunning band, two pipers, two drummers, traditional step-dancers and backing vocalists. To mark this achievement and to thank our fantastic fans, we bring you, Celebration–The Tour.