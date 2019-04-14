Cellospeak Presents: Tapestry Cello Ensemble

Cellospeak Presents the Tapestry Cello Ensemble, and a recently formed group of professionals who enjoy each other’s company, and who are passionate about exploring the growing repertoire for cello chamber music. For the past five years, each member has taught at Cellospeak, a summer workshop for adult amateur cellists. It is from the delight of performing together that Tapestry was founded, sharing original music and creative arrangements of masterworks from the Renaissance, American Song Book, Tangoes, classical themes, and Broadway. Tapestry members have performed in many international music centers, played under some of the most acclaimed conductors, taught at colleges and universities throughout the Mid Atlantic area, and studied with some of the most important cellists of our time.

Q & A with the ensemble directly follows the performance.

$20 for Adults; $15 for Children/Seniors