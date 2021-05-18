Celebrating the Service of the 6888th

Join us to learn about the journey to national recognition for the 6888th Postal Battalion, the only all-female, all-African-American unit that served overseas in World War II. Legislation has recently been introduced to award this amazing group of Women Army Corps (WAC) soldiers the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements. Hear from our community advocates, policymakers and historians as they discuss this historic push towards recognition, the importance of the Congressional Gold Medal, and the impact of the 6888th’s legacy of service.

During this program, we will also be recognizing the life, the service, and the sacrifice of Virginian 6888th member Maybelle Campbell with a special presentation and the reading of the Virginia House Resolution HR604. She was one of 855 women to serve in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HRlyhkwMTm-p-ouXvFk3LA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3xsxHiM