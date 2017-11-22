Celebrate Thanksgiving at Quirk Hotel

Quirk Hotel, A Destination Hotel’s signature restaurant, Maple & Pine, is putting a spin on a few holiday classics with a special three course Thanksgiving menu curated by Executive Chef David Dunlap, along with an all-day happy hour for you and your friends to catch up the night before.

Grab the featured seasonal cocktail, Apple Pie Moonshine for $10 from 3:00 p.m. until close at Maple & Pine’s Dranksgiving event on Wednesday, November 22, then come back and join us for dinner on Thanksgiving Day.