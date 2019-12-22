Celebrate with Santa at The Cavalier

Mark your calendar for a special Cavalier holiday event.

Every Saturday & Sunday from Dec. 7 until Christmas, we invite you to enjoy a holiday brunch from 10am–2pm at Becca Restaurant & Garden 🌿

Then head to The Raleigh Room afterward to take photos with Santa himself 🎅📸

And make plans to stick around after photos for very special holiday tea between 2pm–4pm ☕🍰

Space is limited and reservations are required.

Make your brunch reservation at beccavb.com/reservations.

For afternoon tea, please call 757-965-9899.