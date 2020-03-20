Celebrate international Teach Music Week with free music events at local Music & Arts locations

Music & Arts – the nation’s largest music lessons provider – has partnered with the non-profit Keep Music Alive to offer a series of free music events (across the U.S.) in celebration of international Teach Music Week.

Friday, March 20, from 6 - 8pm: Music & Arts will offer a complimentary Open Mic night. Come down to watch or perform!

Saturday, March 21 at 11am and 1pm: Complimentary beginner guitar classes will guide new players through the first steps of learning guitar. Need a guitar? Borrow one at no charge for the class.

All weekend: visitors can meet Music & Arts’ university-trained, background-checked instructors. Those who enroll in a month of any type of musical instrument lessons will receive a Bose Bluetooth® speaker (see website for details).

To find a convenient location or to RSVP online, visit www.MusicArts.com/OpenHouse.