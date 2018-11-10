Enjoy the lighting of National Harbor's 56-foot tree and two million twinkling lights in the National Harbor Waterfront District on November 10, followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Fireworks will continue every Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. throughout the season until December 22. Activities continue throughout the holidays with the opportunity to meet Santa at the Capital Wheel and the Carousel.
Celebrate the Holidays at National Harbor
National Harbor 163 Waterfront St , National Harbor, Maryland 20745
National Harbor 163 Waterfront St , National Harbor, Maryland 20745
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 13, 2018
