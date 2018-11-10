Celebrate the Holidays at National Harbor

National Harbor 163 Waterfront St , National Harbor, Maryland 20745

Enjoy the lighting of National Harbor's 56-foot tree and two million twinkling lights in the National Harbor Waterfront District on November 10, followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Fireworks will continue every Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. throughout the season until December 22. Activities continue throughout the holidays with the opportunity to meet Santa at the Capital Wheel and the Carousel.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
