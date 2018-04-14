Celebrate with Goldfish Swim School Richmond at our Grand Opening Party!

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238

Join us for a FREE FAMILY SWIM! There will also be face painting, arts and crafts, a photobooth, refreshments and much more! Call starting April 2 to make reservations for the family swim (1 PM and 2 PM time slots): 804-967-3100

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238 View Map
804-967-3100
