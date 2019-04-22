Celebrate Earth Day with Youfit Health Clubs

GREEN is our color at Youfit Health Clubs! Earth Day 2019 is right around the corner, and we want you to help us celebrate. We pride ourselves on being a green company, and Earth Day provides us with an exciting opportunity to do even more. On Monday, April 22nd, Youfit Health Clubs will be hosting a nationwide Earth Day Celebration open house for the public. Join us for FREE workouts, FREE group exercise classes where available, fun games, raffles and prizes.