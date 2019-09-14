On Saturday, September 14 from 11 am to 3 pm, bring the whole family to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a FREE museum-wide annual event. Celebrate the art, culture, traditions, and beauty of South America's Patagonia region at VMFA's Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Patagonia Family Day. Discover and learn through dance workshops, performances with Miramar and the Latin Ballet of Virginia, and so much more! Participate in Patagonia-inspired art activities and community projects such as creating a penguin lantern with 1708 Gallery and a glacier landscape; also join Studio Two Three in a painting project inspired by The Cave of Hands. Come create with VMFA! Learn more at VMFA.museum.