On Saturday, September 14 from 11 am to 3 pm, bring the whole family to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a FREE museum-wide annual event. Celebrate the art, culture, traditions, and beauty of South America's Patagonia region at VMFA's Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Patagonia Family Day. Discover and learn through dance workshops, performances with Miramar and the Latin Ballet of Virginia, and so much more! Participate in Patagonia-inspired art activities and community projects such as creating a penguin lantern with 1708 Gallery and a glacier landscape; also join Studio Two Three in a painting project inspired by The Cave of Hands. Come create with VMFA! Learn more at VMFA.museum.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220 View Map
