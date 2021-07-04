Celebrate America

Join us on Sunday, July 4 for a Thomas Road tradition! Invite your family and friends to the campus at 5pm for an evening filled with live music from local artists, activities for the entire family, and an awesome fireworks show to end the evening. Grab your lawn chairs or blankets and make plans to spend Independence Day with us! The event is free to attend. Local food truck vendors will be on site offering a wide variety of sweet treats and favorite dishes for you to purchase. Let’s Celebrate!