Celebrate African and African American Art: Ethiopia

Come to VMFA for this year’s Family Day celebration of African and African American arts and culture. Explore Ethiopia through artwork in VMFA’s collection, beautiful music and dance performances, and vivid storytelling. Be a part of collaborative projects such as a Community Independence Textile with the Elegba Folklore Society and participate in hands-on art activities such as creating an Ethiopian Black-Maned Lion Collage and making your own Ethiopian-Inspired Foil Pendant!
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
