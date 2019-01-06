Cecily: "Cecily Salutes DC"

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World Series

A DC native - Cecily has opened for award winning artists like Gregory Porter and Jose James. In 2017, Cecily and her band were invited by the US Embassy to perform in Colombia at the VI Annual Mompox Jazz Festival. Now, she's dedicating her talents in "Soul” Music and Storytelling to explore the contributions DC has made to the music scene. Look forward to songs by Duke Ellington, Gil Scott- Heron, and Roberta Flack.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)