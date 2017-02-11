CCS Winter Muscial - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue

The show will feature musical hits by Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, Cher, Van Halen, Lionel Richie, U2 and others! The script is written entirely by students. All video and media work is done by students, as are set design, show logo, costuming and house management.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. For reservations, call 804-758-2306 ext. 277 or e-mail ccsevents@christchurchschool.org In the David and Wendy Charlton Fine & Performing Arts Center in Marston Hall.