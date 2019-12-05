CBN Christmas Village

For two weekends this December, join us as the campus of CBN and Regent University transforms into an enchanting place—where the true meaning of the Christmas season is celebrated.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a festive array of activities and entertainment!

Entry and activities are FREE *

Immerse yourself in the ambiance of a Christmas Village…experience festive traditions for the whole family.

Visit CBNChristmasVillage.com for details and updates.

* Marketplace and food items available for purchase. Some performances may be ticketed.

--- dates & times ---

Thursday, December 5 @ 6 pm – 9 pm

Friday, December 6 @ 6 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, December 7 @ noon – 9 pm

Thursday, December 12 @ 6 pm – 9 pm

Friday, December 13 @ 6 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, December 14 @ noon – 9 pm

--- admission ---

Free

Info

CBN & Regent University 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23463 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
757-226-2468
