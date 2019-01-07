CBAP CERTIFICATION TRAINING COURSE IN RICHMOND, VA

Details :

On Jan 07 - Jan 10 2019

Standard Price: USD 1199

Early Bird Price: USD 999

Early Bird Date: till: 02nd Jan 2019

Timings: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM

About Course

If you want to improve your Business Analysis Skills, then Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification training course is perfect you. Learn Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring, Elicitation and Collaboration, Requirements Life Cycle Management, Strategy Analysis and solution Evaluation. The training course from Graspskills provides you with 35-hours instructor-led training aligned with the BABOK (Business analysis Book of Knowledge along with 3 mock tests to help you understand better. Enrol Now!

Key Features

IIBA® Endorsed Education Provider (EEP™)

Courseware Approved by IIBA®

35 hours instructor-led training aligned to BABOK v3

Full length Audio-Video chapters.

3 Simulation/Mock Test.

Course delivered by certified instructor

Post workshop support and assistance

Benefits from this Course

Knowledge of the skills required to be an effective business analyst.

A professional level of competence in the principles and practices of business analysis.

Membership in a recognized professional group.

Recognition of professional competence.

Advance career by creating a separate and distinct career path within the information technology industry and business community.

Demonstrated dedication to the business analysis profession.

Organizer

Graspskills is one of the fastest growing company providing classroom, online and virtual training for professional certification courses. Our main mission is to satisfy the participants through excellent training. We offer more than 100 courses in 130+ countries. Graspskills courses are recognized by more than 50 global companies including Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, TATA Consultancy Services and Accenture.