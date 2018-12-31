A Cavalier New Year

The best New Year’s Eve party in history!

Celebrate all night at Virginia Beach's iconic Cavalier Hotel. With parties in the Ballroom, Raleigh Room and The Hunt Room.

- Live Music

- Dancing

- Champagne/bourbon toast at midnight

PARTY-ONLY PACKAGE - $50

Celebrate all night… all for just $50 per person! Featuring live music by:

- Kelly Hunt & Limelight in the Raleigh Room

- Wonderland in the Grand Ballroom

- DJ Tye in the Hunt Room

DINING PACKAGES AVAILABLE

**MUST CALL 757-425-8555 FOR INFORMATION/TO MAKE RESERVATIONS (no online ticket sales for dining)**

BECCA DINING PACKAGE

Featuring 7 Course Tasting Menu

$125 per person before 7:30 pm

$150 per person 7:30-9:00 pm

*Includes $50 Party Package

THE HUNT ROOM DINING PACKAGE

4 Course Meal + Dessert

$100 per person before 7:00 pm

$125 per person 7:00-9:00 pm

*Includes $50 Party Package