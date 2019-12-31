A Cavalier New Year

The Best New Year’s Eve Party in History

Ring in the roaring 2020’s in grand Cavalier style.

There’s no place to ring in the New Year like The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club. Five roaring places to party, including our bars, restaurants, ballroom, and our very special Veuve Clicquot Bubble Lounge and Champagne Bar in the Plunge Pool. Choose from two special dinner packages at Becca Restaurant & Garden and The Hunt Room. Limited tickets available. Get yours today!

𝑪𝑯𝑶𝑶𝑺𝑬 𝒀𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑨𝑮𝑬:

Becca Restaurant & Garden Dinner Package | Featuring 5 Course Dinner Menu with Grand Pastry/Dessert Buffet in the Bubbles Lounge

$125 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 + 𝑻𝒂𝒙 & 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒚 = $160 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 5𝒑 - 6𝒑𝒎

$150 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 + 𝑻𝒂𝒙 & 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒚 = $190 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 6𝒑𝒎

* 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM seatings available

* Becca Dinner Package reservations can only be made via Guest Services between the hours of 2 PM to 6 PM, Monday through Saturday, call (757) 961-7478 to reserve.

* All Dinner Packages include access to the Party

The Hunt Room Dinner Package | Featuring 4 Course Dinner with Grand Pastry/Dessert Buffet in the Bubble Lounge

$100 𝑷𝒆𝒓 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 + 𝑻𝒂𝒙 & 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒚 = $130 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 5𝒑𝒎 - 6𝒑𝒎

$125 𝑷𝒆𝒓 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 + 𝑻𝒂𝒙 & 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒚 = $160 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 6𝒑𝒎

* 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM seatings available.

* Hunt Room Dinner Package reservations can only be made between the hours of 2 PM to 6 PM, Monday through Saturday, call (757) 333-6727 to reserve.

* All Dinner Packages include access to the Party

𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬 𝑴𝑼𝑺𝑰𝑪:

🎶 Sway to jazzy blues with Kelly Hunt & Limelight in The Raleigh Room (starting at 8 PM)

🎶 Dance to high-energy Wonderland band in the Cavalier Grand Ballroom (starting at 9 PM)

🎶 Get pumped in The Hunt Room with Barry Clarrk, one of the East Coast’s hottest DJs! (starting at 10 PM)